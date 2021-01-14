Nibble Market Cap Hits $512.76 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Nibble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nibble has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nibble has a market cap of $512.76 and $7.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nibble alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nibble Coin Profile

NBXC is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nibble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nibble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.