Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,219.52

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,219.52 and traded as high as $1,260.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,200.00, with a volume of 8,136 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £436.23 million and a PE ratio of 25.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,247.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Nichols plc (NICL.L) Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

