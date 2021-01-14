NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

