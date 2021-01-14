nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). Approximately 1,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 317.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.41.

nmcn plc (NMCN.L) Company Profile (LON:NMCN)

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

