Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report sales of $7.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.44 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $25.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.19 billion to $25.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 2,327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nokia by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,585,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

