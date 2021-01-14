Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 92,850,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,358,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 319,969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nokia by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nokia by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

