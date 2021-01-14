Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.15 by Barclays

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.74 ($4.40).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

