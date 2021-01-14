Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSRXF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSRXF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.