Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 204,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NMR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 202,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

