noob.finance Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003198 BTC on major exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $27,094.50 and $41.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, noob.finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00106939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00232539 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056117 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.