Nord/LB Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) a €45.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.25 ($49.71).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) alerts:

ETR EVD traded down €1.25 ($1.47) on Thursday, hitting €52.70 ($62.00). 137,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a twelve month high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,053.85.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.