Nord/LB Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €14.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.07 ($15.38).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM traded down €0.83 ($0.98) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €13.30 ($15.65). The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €14.34 ($16.86). The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.39 and its 200-day moving average is €11.21.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.