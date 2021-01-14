Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

