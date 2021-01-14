Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,109 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Nordstrom worth $49,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 23.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 207,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,810. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.47.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

