Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

