Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

JWN stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

