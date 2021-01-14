Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $42,912,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

