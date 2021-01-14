Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.47.

JWN stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

