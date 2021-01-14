Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $42.00 at KeyCorp

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.47.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 224,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

