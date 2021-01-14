Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $94,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.46. The stock had a trading volume of 689,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day moving average is $216.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

