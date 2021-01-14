Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Shares of NSC opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

