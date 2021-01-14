NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.20

Shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €45.20 ($53.18) and last traded at €42.62 ($50.14), with a volume of 84567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.88 ($50.45).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.56 ($40.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 734.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.32.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

