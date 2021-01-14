Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 76690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

