Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Shares Gap Down to $0.76

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.69. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 597,309 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

