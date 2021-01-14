Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.54. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 436,346 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

