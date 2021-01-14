Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 122,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 134,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Northern Vertex Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

