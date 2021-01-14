Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 96.61 and a quick ratio of 96.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.98 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04.

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter.

In other Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) news, Director Stanley William Leo Spavold acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,967,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,425,758.23.

About Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

