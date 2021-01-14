Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.50. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,013,544 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$444.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

