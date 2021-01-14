NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 2nd Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for about 11.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.25% of NRG Energy worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $19,317,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after buying an additional 265,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 158.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 263,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

