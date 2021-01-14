NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTDTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.52.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
