NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTDTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.52.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that NTT DATA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

