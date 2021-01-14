NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.74

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTDTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

