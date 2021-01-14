NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in December

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of NuLegacy Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

NULGF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 863,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

