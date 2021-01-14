Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.19. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 209,317 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $82,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 66.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 20.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

