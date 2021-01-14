Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 85.1% in December

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JRO opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.