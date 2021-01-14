Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 460.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.