Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JRS opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
