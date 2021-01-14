Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JRS opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 46,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.