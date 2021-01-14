NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the December 15th total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on NUVSF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 34,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,574. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

