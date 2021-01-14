NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $534.73. 159,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118,228. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.57. The company has a market cap of $331.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

