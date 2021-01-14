NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $534.33. The company had a trading volume of 142,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.57. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

