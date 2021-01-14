Nxt Trading Up 2.4% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Nxt has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $942,454.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.