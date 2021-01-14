Nyzo Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $2.82 million and $1.45 million worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

