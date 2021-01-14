Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $70.12 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $70.12 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00104940 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00263806 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

