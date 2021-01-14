Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Up 90.5% in December

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,100 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:OBLN opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.85. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.14% and a negative net margin of 688.07%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallow able capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.