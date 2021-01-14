ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Price Up 19.4%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) rose 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 13,880,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 2,584,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

OBSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $120.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $401,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

