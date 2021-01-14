ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ObsEva in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

OBSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ObsEva by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

