ObsEva SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

ObsEva stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ObsEva by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

