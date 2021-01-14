Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXY. UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. 926,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,922,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 271.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 115,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

