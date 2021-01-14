Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.05 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $185.46 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00381832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.03 or 0.04101887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

