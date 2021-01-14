Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Update

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

OTCMKTS:OYIEF remained flat at $$3.12 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Ocean Yield ASA Company Profile

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

