ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $11,760.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,599.65 or 1.00208697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00019891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.